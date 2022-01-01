Go
Toast

Skål Beer Hall

We appreciate the support with our modified operations! Outdoor covered
& heated dining and takeout available Wed-Sun.
We are also filling beer, mead, and cider growlers (64 or 32oz). We have 64oz growlers available for purchase or you can bring your own.

5429 Ballard Ave. NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Popcorn Cod$14.00
Lightly fried line-caught cod served with shoe-string fries, curry ketchup & lemon aioli
Fenrir Burger$16.00
1/2 pound blend of ground dry aged beef & grass-fed lamb flame grilled with melted brunøst, oil cured tomato jam, arugula, and crispy onion straws. Served on Kaffeklatsch Brioche Kaiser roll.
Norse Pølse$10.00
Oslo street vendor-style pork hot dog wrapped in lefse (Norwegian flatbread) with curry ketchup, IPA dijon mustard, & fried onions
Beer Cheese Dip$10.00
A crock of house-crafted cheddar and ale dip accompanied by a handmade pretzel from Kaffeeklatsch
Salmon$7.00
Pacific Salmon finished with alder smoked salt & lemon (gf)
Basket of Fries$6.00
Tossed in dill vinegar powder with curry ketchup and lemon aioli
Warm Soft Pretzel$7.00
Hand-crafted by Kaffeeklatsch Seattle & served with your choice of house-made mustard (V)
Grilled Gjetost Sandwich$13.00
Sweet caramelized goat cheese and cardamom spiced apple chutney melted between grilled sourdough bread with a side of lingonberry jam & seasonal pickled veggies
Bistikk$8.00
Honey and almond cake filled with sweet cream and topped with glazed sliced almonds served with seasonal fruit compote
Pork Belly$4.00
Seasoned with sea salt and white pepper with applesauce (gf)
See full menu

Location

5429 Ballard Ave. NW

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ethan Stowell Restaurants

No reviews yet

Please visit us at ethanstowellrestaurants.com

8oz Burger & Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

San Juan Seltzery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck

No reviews yet

Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds is parked right inside the Cloudburst beer garden in Ballard. Order online for pick up or while you sip a beer. Cheers!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston