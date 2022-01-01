Go
Toast

Skalka

First Georgian fast-casual restaurant in the US.

SANDWICHES

77 Spring St • $

Avg 4.7 (499 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobiani Boat$15.00
Red beans, crispy bacon, and pickled red chili combined together with Adjaruli.
Adjaruli Boat$15.00
Melty fresh cheese, grass-fed butter, and organic soft runny yolk (optional).
Veggie Boat$15.00
Eggplants, red bell peppers with tomatoes, and fresh herbs combined together with Adjaruli.
Seattle Soda Diet Cola$3.00
Seattle’s made hand-crafted diet cola. 12oz.
Seattle Soda Lemon Lime$3.00
Seattle’s made hand-crafted lemon-lime soda with pure cane sugar. 12oz.
Stroganoff Boat$15.00
Shredded beef and mushroom in a creamy sauce topped with pickles combined together with Adjaruli.
Chicken Boat$15.00
Chicken with tomatoes and fresh herbs combined together with Adjaruli.
Caffe Vita Nitro Coffee$5.00
Cafe Vita's nitro cold brew coffee.
CBD Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
Light and refreshing beverage infused with CBD, and other super-healthy nutrients to help you calm the f* down. 14oz.
Hot Coffee$3.00
Premium freshly roasted in Seattle coffee from Fulcrum coffee roasters.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

77 Spring St

Seattle WA

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Upon entering Ivar’s Acres of Clams you will be immersed in the history and lore of Ivar’s and our flounder Ivar Haglund. Original features of the Pier, which opened in 1901, including exposed fir beams and a refurbished Galbraith-Bacon & Co. sign from the original tenant (some say the Seattle Costco of its time) were restored. With a more airy feel and expansive views, diners enjoy views of the Puget Sound, passing Washington State ferries and fireboats from historic Fire Station #3.
If you prefer al fresco dining, enjoy a stunning, new outside patio deck. Bask in the open-air breeze while taking in the sights and sounds of Elliott Bay, including the tranquil passing of ferries – and the occasional seagull friend.

Bar Taglio

No reviews yet

Kilroy's Pizza Pop-Up @ Bar Taglio! Available for take-out & delivery. For Roman pizza and more, call us at 206.682.7460 - Ciao!

Premier Meat Pies

No reviews yet

We’re bringing Seattle both traditional and innovative pies for lunch, dinner, and dessert. Come by, grab a pint, and head home happy. Premier Meat Pies offers both old and new world meat pie favorites. From the Traditional Scottish Pies to the groundbreaking Hatch Chile & Chicken Pie, we have a flavor for every guest.

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Ivar's Fishbar at Pier 54 in Seattle, WA.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston