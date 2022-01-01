Skaneateles restaurants you'll love

Skaneateles restaurants
Toast
  • Skaneateles

Skaneateles's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Must-try Skaneateles restaurants

Elephant & The Dove image

 

Elephant & The Dove

9 E Gennesse St, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KIDS QUESADILLA$5.00
flour tortillas, Mexican cheeses
SMOTHERED BURRITO$12.00
SPANISH RICE, SHREDDED CHEESE, BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, CREMA
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$16.00
(3) House made slaw, fried bang bang shrimp, lime & cilantro aioli on flour tortilla
More about Elephant & The Dove
Patisserie image

 

Patisserie

4 Hannum Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Scone
Croissant
1/2 Moon Cookie$2.75
More about Patisserie
GOOD EATS & SIPS image

 

GOOD EATS & SIPS

18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bob's Bagel$7.00
Plain cream cheese, chicken sausage, fried egg and spinach
Moses' Burrito Bowl$11.00
Quinoa-rice blend, black beans, corn, cojita cheese, tomato, avocado, pickled red onions, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, lime and chipotle vegan dressing
Hilary's Veggie Bagel$7.00
Veggie cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, avocado and spinach
More about GOOD EATS & SIPS
Skaneateles Bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Skaneateles Bakery

19 Jordan St, Skaneateles

Avg 4.5 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Donuts$1.00
Please specify flavors in notes, if desired
Bagel$2.50
House made, boiled & baked!
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.65
Served on a ciabatta roll
More about Skaneateles Bakery
Gilda's Skaneateles image

 

Gilda's Skaneateles

12 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Gilda's Skaneateles
Consumer pic

 

Bluewater Grill

11 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bluewater Grill
Banner pic

 

Clover's

22 Jordan Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Clover's
Consumer pic

 

The Sherwood Inn

26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Sherwood Inn

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Skaneateles

Cookies

Burritos

