Skaneateles restaurants you'll love

Gilda's Skaneateles
12 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles
|Fried Chicken
|$12.00
All natural chicken breast, buttermilk aioli, bibb lettuce, bread and butter pickles, hot sauce, sweet and sour slaw on a brioche bun
|Hamburger
|$13.00
Angus beef, fontina cheese, crispy shallots, tomato jam, aioli, arugula on a brioche bun
|Beet and Burrata
|$12.00
Roasted beets, burrata cheese, arugula, pistachios, red beet puree, coluccio extra virgin olive oil
Bluewater Grill
11 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles
|Bluewater Burger
|$14.00
CHARGRILLED BEEF BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, & YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE
|Wings
|$13.00
BBQ, HOT, OR BLUEWATER STYLE, SERVED WITH CELERY & BLUE CHEESE
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.00
SPRING MIX, GOAT CHEESE, GLAZED PECANS, CUCMBERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, & WHITE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
Elephant & The Dove
9 E Gennesse St, Skaneateles
|TRIPLE DIPPER
|$12.00
QUESO, GUACAMOLE & SALSA TRIO SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS
|NACHOS
|$15.00
CRISPY TORTILLA CHIPS, QUESO, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED PEPPERS, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO, CREMA, GUACAMOLE *VEGETARIAN*
|CHIMICHANGA
|$13.00
MEXICAN RICE, SHREDDED CHEESE, BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, CREMA, CILANTRO
Patisserie
4 Hannum Street, Skaneateles
|Pizza Dough
|$2.50
16oz
|Savory Croissant
|Stretch
|$3.50
GOOD EATS & SIPS
18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
|Hilary's Veggie Bagel (VEG)
|$7.00
Veggie cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, avocado and spinach
|Bahn Mi Bagel
|$8.00
Pork belly, fried egg, cilantro, pickled carrots, jalapenos, sesame seeds and sriracha-lime mayonnaise
|Gaby's Vegan Cobb (GF) (VGN)
|$11.00
Greens, corn, crispy chickpeas, cucumber, tomato, radish, avocado, pickled red onions and vegan ranch
Skaneateles Bakery
19 Jordan St, Skaneateles
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey
|$9.25
Turkey, bacon, avocado, chipotle
|Chai
|$3.75
Oregon chai concentrate, milk
|Latte
|$3.50
Espresso, steamed milk