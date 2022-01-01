Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skaneateles restaurants you'll love

Skaneateles restaurants
  • Skaneateles

Must-try Skaneateles restaurants

Gilda's Skaneateles

12 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$12.00
All natural chicken breast, buttermilk aioli, bibb lettuce, bread and butter pickles, hot sauce, sweet and sour slaw on a brioche bun
Hamburger$13.00
Angus beef, fontina cheese, crispy shallots, tomato jam, aioli, arugula on a brioche bun
Beet and Burrata$12.00
Roasted beets, burrata cheese, arugula, pistachios, red beet puree, coluccio extra virgin olive oil
More about Gilda's Skaneateles
Bluewater Grill

11 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bluewater Burger$14.00
CHARGRILLED BEEF BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, & YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE
Wings$13.00
BBQ, HOT, OR BLUEWATER STYLE, SERVED WITH CELERY & BLUE CHEESE
Mixed Greens Salad$12.00
SPRING MIX, GOAT CHEESE, GLAZED PECANS, CUCMBERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, & WHITE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
More about Bluewater Grill
Elephant & The Dove

9 E Gennesse St, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TRIPLE DIPPER$12.00
QUESO, GUACAMOLE & SALSA TRIO SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS
NACHOS$15.00
CRISPY TORTILLA CHIPS, QUESO, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED PEPPERS, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO, CREMA, GUACAMOLE *VEGETARIAN*
CHIMICHANGA$13.00
MEXICAN RICE, SHREDDED CHEESE, BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, CREMA, CILANTRO
More about Elephant & The Dove
Patisserie

4 Hannum Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Dough$2.50
16oz
Savory Croissant
Stretch$3.50
More about Patisserie
GOOD EATS & SIPS

18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hilary's Veggie Bagel (VEG)$7.00
Veggie cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, avocado and spinach
Bahn Mi Bagel$8.00
Pork belly, fried egg, cilantro, pickled carrots, jalapenos, sesame seeds and sriracha-lime mayonnaise
Gaby's Vegan Cobb (GF) (VGN)$11.00
Greens, corn, crispy chickpeas, cucumber, tomato, radish, avocado, pickled red onions and vegan ranch
More about GOOD EATS & SIPS
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Skaneateles Bakery

19 Jordan St, Skaneateles

Avg 4.5 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Turkey$9.25
Turkey, bacon, avocado, chipotle
Chai$3.75
Oregon chai concentrate, milk
Latte$3.50
Espresso, steamed milk
More about Skaneateles Bakery
The Sherwood Inn

26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Sherwood Inn

