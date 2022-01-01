Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cappuccino in
Skaneateles
/
Skaneateles
/
Cappuccino
Skaneateles restaurants that serve cappuccino
GOOD EATS & SIPS
18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
Avg 4
(2 reviews)
Cappuccino
$3.25
Double espresso, foam and frothed milk served in an 8oz cup
More about GOOD EATS & SIPS
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Skaneateles Bakery
19 Jordan St, Skaneateles
Avg 4.5
(296 reviews)
Cappuccino
$3.00
Epresso, steamed whole milk
More about Skaneateles Bakery
