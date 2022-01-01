Cappuccino in Skaneateles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GOOD EATS & SIPS image

 

GOOD EATS & SIPS

18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino$3.25
Double espresso, foam and frothed milk served in an 8oz cup
More about GOOD EATS & SIPS
Skaneateles Bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Skaneateles Bakery

19 Jordan St, Skaneateles

Avg 4.5 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.00
Epresso, steamed whole milk
More about Skaneateles Bakery

