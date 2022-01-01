Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Skaneateles

Go
Skaneateles restaurants
Toast

Skaneateles restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Gilda's Skaneateles image

 

Gilda's Skaneateles - 12 West Genesee Street

12 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$14.00
More about Gilda's Skaneateles - 12 West Genesee Street
Consumer pic

 

The Sherwood Inn

26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.00
More about The Sherwood Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Skaneateles

Calamari

Salmon

Hot Chocolate

Green Smoothies

Tarts

Penne

French Fries

Cookies

Map

More near Skaneateles to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston