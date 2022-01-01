Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Skaneateles
/
Skaneateles
/
Chicken Tenders
Skaneateles restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Bluewater Grill
11 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$6.00
BREADED CHINKEN TENDERS WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
More about Bluewater Grill
Elephant & The Dove
9 E Gennesse St, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
$5.00
breaded chicken strips served with ranch and ketchup
More about Elephant & The Dove
