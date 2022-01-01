Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Skaneateles

Go
Skaneateles restaurants
Toast

Skaneateles restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

 

Bluewater Grill

11 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$6.00
BREADED CHINKEN TENDERS WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
More about Bluewater Grill
Elephant & The Dove image

 

Elephant & The Dove

9 E Gennesse St, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$5.00
breaded chicken strips served with ranch and ketchup
More about Elephant & The Dove

