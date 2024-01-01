Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Skaneateles

Skaneateles restaurants
Skaneateles restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Elephant & The Dove image

 

Elephant & The Dove

9 E Genesee St, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$7.00
GLUTEN FREE CHILI CHOCOLATE, COCONUT, CINNAMON, WAFER COOKIE, WHIPPED CREAM
More about Elephant & The Dove
GOOD EATS & SIPS image

 

GOOD Eats & Sips

18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
vegan chocolate mousse$4.50
More about GOOD Eats & Sips

