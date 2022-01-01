Cookies in Skaneateles

Skaneateles restaurants that serve cookies

Patisserie

4 Hannum Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1/2 Moon Cookie$2.75
More about Patisserie
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Skaneateles Bakery

19 Jordan St, Skaneateles

Avg 4.5 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Heart Sugar Cookie$2.00
More about Skaneateles Bakery

