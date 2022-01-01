Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Skaneateles
/
Skaneateles
/
Croissants
Skaneateles restaurants that serve croissants
Patisserie
4 Hannum Street, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
Savory Croissant
$0.00
Croissant
$0.00
More about Patisserie
The Sherwood Inn
26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
Lobster Croissant
$27.00
More about The Sherwood Inn
Browse other tasty dishes in Skaneateles
French Onion Soup
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cappuccino
Grilled Chicken
Hot Chocolate
Cookies
French Fries
Caesar Salad
More near Skaneateles to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Victor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Auburn
No reviews yet
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(344 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(155 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston