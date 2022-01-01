Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Skaneateles
/
Skaneateles
/
French Fries
Skaneateles restaurants that serve french fries
Gilda's Skaneateles
12 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
Twice-Cooked French Fries
$7.00
toasted cumin aioli + umami ketchup
More about Gilda's Skaneateles
Bluewater Grill
11 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.00
More about Bluewater Grill
