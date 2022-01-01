Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Skaneateles
/
Skaneateles
/
Hot Chocolate
Skaneateles restaurants that serve hot chocolate
GOOD EATS & SIPS
18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
Avg 4
(2 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Chocolate syrup, cocoa powder and choice of milk
More about GOOD EATS & SIPS
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Skaneateles Bakery
19 Jordan St, Skaneateles
Avg 4.5
(296 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
More about Skaneateles Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Skaneateles
Cappuccino
Cookies
Tarts
Pies
Chicken Tenders
Cake
Hummus
French Fries
More near Skaneateles to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Victor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Auburn
No reviews yet
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston