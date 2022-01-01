Hummus in Skaneateles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skaneateles restaurants that serve hummus

Gilda's Skaneateles image

 

Gilda's Skaneateles

12 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$11.00
sun dried tomato pesto, oregano + pita
More about Gilda's Skaneateles
GOOD EATS & SIPS image

 

GOOD EATS & SIPS

18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus Box$7.50
Hummus, pretzels, veggies, cheddar, brie and naan
More about GOOD EATS & SIPS

