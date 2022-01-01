Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Skaneateles

Skaneateles restaurants
Skaneateles restaurants that serve pies

Bluewater Grill

11 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie Pie$7.00
PECAN PIE TOPPED WITH CARAMEL SAUCE & WHIPPED CREAM
More about Bluewater Grill
Skaneateles Bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Skaneateles Bakery

19 Jordan St, Skaneateles

Avg 4.5 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Whoopie Pie$3.00
More about Skaneateles Bakery

