Pumpkin pies in Skaneateles

Skaneateles restaurants
Skaneateles restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Patisserie image

 

Patisserie

4 Hannum Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$14.00
More about Patisserie
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Skaneateles Bakery

19 Jordan St, Skaneateles

Avg 4.5 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$3.00
More about Skaneateles Bakery

