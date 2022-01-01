Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pumpkin pies in
Skaneateles
/
Skaneateles
/
Pumpkin Pies
Skaneateles restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Patisserie
4 Hannum Street, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Pie
$14.00
More about Patisserie
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Skaneateles Bakery
19 Jordan St, Skaneateles
Avg 4.5
(296 reviews)
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
$3.00
More about Skaneateles Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Skaneateles
Green Smoothies
Chicken Sandwiches
Scallops
Salmon
Muffins
Quesadillas
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Skaneateles to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Victor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Auburn
No reviews yet
Syracuse
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(387 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(364 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston