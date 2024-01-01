Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Skaneateles

Skaneateles restaurants
Toast

Skaneateles restaurants that serve vegetable soup

GOOD EATS & SIPS image

 

GOOD Eats & Sips

18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
vegetable Soup 16oz Vgn gf$6.00
More about GOOD Eats & Sips
Consumer pic

 

The Sherwood Inn

26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Soup Du Jour$6.00
Changes daily
More about The Sherwood Inn

