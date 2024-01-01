Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vegetable soup in
Skaneateles
/
Skaneateles
/
Vegetable Soup
Skaneateles restaurants that serve vegetable soup
GOOD Eats & Sips
18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
Avg 4
(2 reviews)
vegetable Soup 16oz Vgn gf
$6.00
More about GOOD Eats & Sips
The Sherwood Inn
26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
Soup Du Jour
$6.00
Changes daily
More about The Sherwood Inn
