Go
Toast

Skatebird LITE

Start your skateboarding journey at SkateBird LITE!

533 NE 83rd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

July 19-23$350.00
From 9am to 12pm
Monday to Friday.
Helmet MANDATORY, pads strongly advised.
07/11 , 1 hour private lesson, 10-11am$75.00
1 hour private lesson with our SBSX coach
187 COMBO wrist guard$22.95
July 12-16$350.00
From Monday to Friday, 9am to 12pm.
Get skatepark ready with our SBSX coach!
4 hour 2 person package$280.00
Aug 9th, Monday-Friday, 9AM-12PM$350.00
Book Your Session - 1 Hour$10.00
Enjoy skating at Skatebird Lite for 1 hour.
July 26-30$350.00
From Monday to Friday, 9am to 12pm.
Get skatepark ready with our SBSX coach!
Helmet MANDATORY, pads strongly advised.
4 hour private lesson package$205.00
4 hour private lesson with one coach
187 Junior Six Pack Skateboard Pad Set$49.95
Pink/teal
One Size – Fits most children ages 4-8 weighing between 40 and 60 pounds.
Contoured Form-Fitting Design Cradles Knee
Superior Foam System Absorbs Hard Impacts
Streamlined Shape and Design Increases Mobility
Seamless Interior Finish Provides Ultimate Comfort
Ballistic Nylon with Industrial-Weight Stitching Ensures Durability
Size Specific Caps Create Close Contact with Pad to Minimize Bulk
See full menu

Location

533 NE 83rd St

El Portal FL

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Citadel

No reviews yet

We are open for outdoor and indoor dining, take out, and delivery!

Ironside Kitchen Pizza & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Yolanda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sherwoods Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston