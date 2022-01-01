Go
Ski Inn

310 E Cascade Ave • $

Avg 3.5 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Eddy Burger$18.00
Classic Caesar$12.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing, romano cheese, croutons, tomato slice
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Wings$22.00
10 Wings, toads in your choice of buffalo or bbq sauce. Bleu cheese and celery.
French Onion Soup$7.00
Cup of French onion soup.
Plain Cheeseburger$12.00
16 Wings$21.00
16 Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of: Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parm.
Smoke Shack Sampler$27.00
Brisket, four ribs, four wings, sweet potato wedges, guacamole, pico de gallo and chips.
Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese$16.00
Mac N Cheese topped with Pulled Pork
Takeout

Location

310 E Cascade Ave

Sisters OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
