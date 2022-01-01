Go
Skilled Cheese

Melting your heart with Cheese. Fresh made block shredded gourmet grilled cheese.
GOUDA VIBES ONLY

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1318 Sylvan Rd Sw • $$

Avg 1 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Truffle Tots$5.00
The Dirty Bird$17.50
MUENSTER CHEESE, CHICKEN TENDERS TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, WITH A SIDE OF HOMEMADE RANCH
Dirty Tots$13.50
SEASONED TOTS, BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER CHUNKS, SWISS/MONTEREY JACK BLEND, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, HOMEMADE RANCH DRIZZLE
The Yardie$23.50
5 CHEESE BLEND, GRILLED JERK SALMON, GRILLED PEPPERS, MANGO HABANERO JAM
The Balboa$16.50
OUR 5 CHEESE BLEND, PEPPERONI, ITALIAN HERBS, TOUCHED WITH HOMEMADE GARLIC OIL, LOVE AND A SIDE OF HOMEMADE MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE.
Tater Tots$4.00
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$5.50
The Patti 3000$17.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, SEASONED ANGUS BEEF, GRILLED ONIONS, SWEET TOMATO JAM
The Cinco$15.00
BASIC 5 CHEESE (HAVARTI, SMOKED GOUDA, MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE, GRUYERE), TOUCHED WITH HOMEMADE GARLIC OIL AND LOVE
Skilly Cheese$18.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESES, SEASONED PHILLY, GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS AND MUSHROOMS
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1318 Sylvan Rd Sw

Atlanta GA

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
