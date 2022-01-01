Go
Skillet Regrade opened its doors in February 2016. The new restaurant has the same neighborhood-diner inspired aesthetic as the Capitol Hill location with reclaimed wood from Port Townsend that frame the open-concept kitchen. Exclusive to the Regrade location, we offer a happy lunch menu of Skillet favorites, like the Fried Chicken Sammy and Skillet Burger in lunch portions.
The menu will stay true to Skillet’s modern American fare with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch offered, all prepared with classic technique, using local and seasonal ingredients.

2050 SIXTH AVE

SEATTLE WA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
