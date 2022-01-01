Go
Skillets Café & Grill

Serving breakfast and lunch till 3pm. Dinner begins at 4pm until 9 pm. Inside dining and large outdoor patio. Our patio is dog friendly too!

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 Stack$7.00
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Eggs, cheese, and bacon or sausage patty on your choice of bread.
Coffee$3.00
Breakfast Sandwich Meal$9.00
Eggs, cheese, and bacon or sausage patty on your choice of bread. Served with potatoes or grits.
Short Stack$6.00
Kraft Mac & Cheese$5.50
Kitchen Sink$12.00
Short stack of pancakes, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, potatoes or grits, with two poached eggs and a biscuit
Farmer$9.00
2 Eggs any style, sausage patty, links or bacon with potatoes or grits served with a biscuit or toast.
Kids Kitchen Sink$5.50
1 pancake, 1 scrambled egg, 1 bacon, 1 sausage link (servedbefore 3:30)
French Toast$7.50
Made with Italian bread baked daily. 3 thick slices of bread, batter dipped, grilled golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter
Location

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J

Hilton Head Isla SC

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

