7711 Stock Plaza

Popular Items

Waffle$9.25
Flavorful, unique, fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air, bursting with flavor.
Pancakes$7.25
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). All homemade from scratch with specialty flours.
Waffle Platter$12.95
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. With two AA Eggs your way and choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.
2 Slices French Toast$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Egg Sandwich$8.95
Toasted or Grilled, 3 Cheeses, Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup. Scrambled Eggs or Egg Whites only.
Bacon, Avocado Skillet$13.75
2 Eggs your way over Freshly Cut Avocado and 2 strips of thick cut Smokehouse Bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Fruit Pancakes$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
Side of Bacon$5.75
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
Potato Egger Skillet$11.95
2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
2 Egg Platter$11.75
2 AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Apple Sausage
Location

7711 Stock Plaza

Naples FL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
