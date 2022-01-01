The Local Naples

The Local, Naples' first farm and sea-to-table restaurant, celebrates the intersection of local farmers, ranchers, sea mongers, artisans and brewers: fresh, local ingredients. Created by Owner and award-winning Executive Chef Jeff Mitchell, The Local offers simple, delicious and nourishing dishes, prepared with healthy cooking techniques and locally sourced ingredients. With a casual ambiance, cozy wine bar and daily rotating blackboard specials, we welcome you to enjoy our local eatery showcasing Florida’s freshest bounty.

