Go
Toast

Skillets

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

5461 Airport Pulling Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Egger Skillet$11.95
2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Pancakes$7.25
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). All homemade from scratch with specialty flours.
2 Egg Platter$11.75
2 AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Apple Sausage
Breakfast Casserole$12.50
3 AAEggs scrambled with Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chives, tossed with Sausage Gravy, and topped with Cheddar Jack and fresh Tomato. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Bacon, Avocado Skillet$13.75
2 Eggs your way over Freshly Cut Avocado and 2 strips of thick cut Smokehouse Bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Bacon Cheese Omelet$12.50
3 AA Whipped Eggs with Smokehouse Bacon, Cheddar, Jack and Parmesan Cheeses. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Pancake Platter$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
Ham & Cheese Omelet$12.50
3 AA Whipped Eggs with diced dry cure Ham and Cheddar Jack Cheese. Add Tomato, no charge! With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Side of Bacon$5.75
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
Fruit Pancakes$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

5461 Airport Pulling Rd

Naples FL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Local Naples

No reviews yet

The Local, Naples' first farm and sea-to-table restaurant, celebrates the intersection of local farmers, ranchers, sea mongers, artisans and brewers: fresh, local ingredients. Created by Owner and award-winning Executive Chef Jeff Mitchell, The Local offers simple, delicious and nourishing dishes, prepared with healthy cooking techniques and locally sourced ingredients. With a casual ambiance, cozy wine bar and daily rotating blackboard specials, we welcome you to enjoy our local eatery showcasing Florida’s freshest bounty.

Gourmet Mama

No reviews yet

Home Cooking For You

Industry Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston