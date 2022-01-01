Go
Toast

Skillets

4115 S Tamiami Tr

Popular Items

2 Biscuits, Gravy & Eggs$12.50
Hot homemade Biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy, 2 AA Eggs. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
Denver Skillet$12.95
2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Waffle Platter$12.95
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. With two AA Eggs your way and choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.
Side of Bacon$5.75
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
2 Blintzes$9.75
Chicago style Blintz with Farmers Cheese filling wrapped in our buttery tender Crepes and grilled to a golden brown.
Side of Pork Sausage$5.50
Bursting with flavor, with a spicy kick.
Potato Side$4.25
Breakfast Casserole$12.50
3 AAEggs scrambled with Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chives, tossed with Sausage Gravy, and topped with Cheddar Jack and fresh Tomato. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Fruit Pancakes$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
Egg Sandwich$8.95
Toasted or Grilled, 3 Cheeses, Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup. Scrambled Eggs or Egg Whites only.
Location

Venice FL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

