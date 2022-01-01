Go
Skinny Dave's

6208 w 87th st

Popular Items

Beef Cheeks Banh Mi$14.00
beef cheek, green mayo, cucumbers, crispy shallots
Chicken Pho$14.00
Hainan chicken, bean sprouts, jalapeno, green onion, cilantro, basil, fried onion, lime, chicken broth
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.00
poached chicken, lettuce, carrots, almonds, fried noodles, mandarin oranges, sesame dressing
Fried Chicken Banh Mi$12.00
lemongrass brined chicken, pho spiced batter
Sweet Potato Banh Mi$10.00
roasted sweet potato, mushroom pate, vegan sriracha aioli
Cold Noodles$12.00
sugar cane shrimp, pork sausage, shrimp & pork egg roll, scallion chicharron sauce, fish sauce vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$10.00
herbed grilled chicken, fish sauce, hoisin, lime
House Banh Mi$12.00
smoked banana leaf ham, bbq pork, pork belly
Shrimp Banh Mi$12.00
sugar cane shrimp, red cabbage
Cold Cuts Banh Mi$12.00
house-made vietnamese ham, cured pork sausage, jambon, head cheese
Location

6208 w 87th st

los angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
