Skinny Dave's
Come in and enjoy!
6208 w 87th st
Popular Items
Location
6208 w 87th st
los angeles CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Truxton's American Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Cafè Solar
Organic coffee shop and full menu Cafè. Breakfast all day! Fresh baked pastries and cold pressed juices. Kombucha and cold brew on tap. ❤️🌞❤️
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab
Togo's
Westchester