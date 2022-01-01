Go
Skinny Pancake- Airport

Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier, more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

1200 Airport Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coffee$2.00
Hash Browns$3.00
Native potatoes, shredded, pattied and fried. Served as a pair.
Parfait$5.00
Local yogurt parfait with seasonal fruit and housemade granola.
Quickee$5.95
Egg and Cabot cheddar on a house made english muffin.
$ Add local Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Mad Hasher$6.95
Egg, Cabot cheddar and a hash brown on an english muffin
$ Add local Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Coffee$2.00
Location

1200 Airport Dr

South Burlington VT

Sunday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Monday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Friday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

