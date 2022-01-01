Go
Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

60 Lake St

Popular Items

Green Mountain Crepe$8.00
Local apples and cheddar cheese in a savory crepe
Veggie Monster$11.00
Cheddar cheese, spinach, roasted squash, caramelized onions, and vegan, nut-free pesto
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
VT black bean medley, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese rolled in a scallion crepe. Served with sides of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream
Cheesy Chicken Pesto$13.00
Roasted chicken, pesto, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar, and fresh VT mozzarella
Choco Monkey$9.00
Chocolate hazelnut spread and organic banana
Johnny Crepe$14.00
VT maple BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, and Cabot cheddar cheese in a cornmeal crepe. Served with a side of coleslaw and sweet maple BBQ sauce
SugarShack$6.50
VT maple sugar and melted Cabot butter served with a side of local maple syrup
Noah's Ark$13.00
Two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon or sausage, and two frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes with a side of VT maple syrup. Sub homefries for frumple cakes for $1
Early Riser$7.50
Two eggs and cheddar cheese in a crepe
Lumberjack$10.50
Ham and Cabot cheddar cheese
60 Lake St

Burlington VT

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
