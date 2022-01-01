Go
Toast

Skinny Pancake

Please place your order for next day meal delivery! All orders placed by 2pm will be delivered by 5pm the following day. Call with any questions or special requests: 802-992-8008

134 Archibald Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Frozen Entrees for 4$50.00
Dinner and Salad For 2 (Heat + Eat)$30.00
Please choose 1 entree and 1 salad
See full menu

Location

134 Archibald Street

Burlington VT

Sunday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Café Mamajuana

No reviews yet

Café Mamajuana connects the people of Burlington with Dominican, W. African, Italian and Spanish culture by using food as a vessel of tradition, nostalgia and identity. We serve up Empanadas, Plantains, Meat, Seafood, Rice, Beans, Salads, Dessert & more! Our food is an ode to our DNA.

Taco Gordo

No reviews yet

Full-service bar and taqueria in the heart of the Old North End!

Bluebird Barbecue

No reviews yet

**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.

Bluebird Catering

No reviews yet

**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston