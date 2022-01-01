Go
Toast

Skinny Pancake

Sweet and Savory.

7161 Woodstock Rd

Popular Items

Choco Monkey$9.00
Palm-oil free chocolate hazelnut spread, and bananas in a sweet crepe
Early Riser Crepe$7.50
Cabot cheddar and two eggs wrapped in a savory crepe
Breakfast Monster Crepe$12.00
Egg, Cabot cheddar, baby spinach, caramelized onions, roasted squash, and basil-sunflower seed pesto rolled in a savory crepe
SugarShack$6.50
Cabot butter and local maple sugar in a sweet crepe
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Organic black bean medley, scrambled eggs, and Cabot cheddar rolled in a savory crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and chipotle Cabot sour cream
Skinny Fries$6.25
Crispy hand-cut potatoes with a side of ketchup or pesto mayo
Homefries$6.00
Crispy potatoes tossed in house spices
Breakfast Sammy$7.00
One eggs, your choice of local bacon or sausage, Cabot cheddar and pesto mayo on a toasted roll
Choco Nutty$7.00
Palm-oil free chocolate hazelnut spread in a sweet crepe
7161 Woodstock Rd

White River Junction VT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
