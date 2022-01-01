Go
Toast

Skinny Vic's Diner & Coffee Stop

Come in and enjoy!

804 Paradise Dr

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

804 Paradise Dr

West Bend WI

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NoNo's Supper Club

No reviews yet

A Traditional Wisconsin Supper Club! Old Fashioned, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Prime Rib Saturday’s!

Dooley's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! A casual dining restaurant featuring great food, great service, with a unique craft beer list, full bar, and high quality, fresh ingredients in a fun, casual setting in the heart of downtown West Bend!

Galioto's Twelve21

No reviews yet

Cozy Italian/ American full service restaurant featuring Steaks, Chops, Seafood, Veal, Pasta, and fabulous Small Plates.
Upscale Bar/Lounge with Specialty Martinis and Extensive Wine List. Join us for Happy Hour Tuesday thru Friday from 5-7.
Beautiful Party Room with seating for up to 75 guests with Private Bar and Huge Fireplace.

Pearl of Canton

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston