SkinnyFATS @ HallPass

Utah's first food hall is now offering take-out and curbside pickup on many of your favorite items!

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Balls$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
The Classic*$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Naked Chix$11.00
📷Photo by @seema.eats
#LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
STEAKation$13.00
#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
More Cow Bowl*$13.00
#LiveHappy - Teriyaki filet mignon*, portobello, cauliflower, peppers & green onions over egg fried rice
**Allergens: wheat, soy, eggs
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Buffurrito$7.00
#SecretMenu - Fried buffalo chicken & truffle fries wrapped in a flour tortilla w/side of ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
See full menu

Location

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

