SkinnyFATS @ HallPass

#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun

**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk

*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

