SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs

SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.

8680 W. Warm Springs Rd

Popular Items

Buff Chix$12.00
#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken tenders over truffle fries w/ ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Naked Chix$11.00
📷Photo by @seema.eats
#LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
The Classic*$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
FATS' Pickles$6.00
#LiveHappy - Fried pickle chips, cajun seasoning, chipotle aioli | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs
Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
Hot Chix$12.00
#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Ranch$0.25
2oz.
STEAKation$13.00
#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
More Cow Bowl*$13.00
#LiveHappy - Teriyaki filet mignon*, portobello, cauliflower, peppers & green onions over egg fried rice
**Allergens: wheat, soy, eggs
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Buffurrito$7.00
#SecretMenu - Fried buffalo chicken & truffle fries wrapped in a flour tortilla w/side of ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
8680 W. Warm Springs Rd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
