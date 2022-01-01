Go
SkinnyFATS @ Uptown

SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.

3700 Mckinney Ave.

Buff Chix$12.00
#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken tenders over truffle fries w/ ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
FATS' Pickles$6.00
#LiveHappy - Fried pickle chips, cajun seasoning, chipotle aioli | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs
STEAKation$13.00
#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Naked Chix$11.00
📷Photo by @seema.eats
#LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
Hot Chix$12.00
#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
More Cow Bowl*$13.00
#LiveHappy - Teriyaki filet mignon*, portobello, cauliflower, peppers & green onions over egg fried rice
**Allergens: wheat, soy, eggs
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Smoke In A Bowl$12.00
#LiveHealthy - Agave BBQ chicken, hawaiian mix, over jasmine rice w/black bean salsa & cilantro yo | Gluten-free | 513 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
**Allergens: Cow’s Milk
Blaze Of Thunder$13.00
#LiveHappy - Crispy Nashville hot chicken, creamy slaw, pickles, Hawaiian bun
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
Ranch$0.25
2oz.
Truffle Fries$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
Dallas TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
