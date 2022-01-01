Go
Toast

SKINNYPIZZA

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS

225 Liberty St • $

Avg 3.1 (235 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

225 Liberty St

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sauce Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Sauce Pizzeria is the nostalgic pizza parlor from Everyday Hospitality offering a selection of New York style thin crust pies. Toppings include Classic Cheese, Vodka, and Pepperoni

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Joe Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston