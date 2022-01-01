Skipolini's Pizza - Antioch - 901 Fitzuren Rd
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Location
901 Fitzuren Rd, Antioch CA 94509
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hillcrest Restaurant & Taphouse - 2709 Hillcrest Ave.
No Reviews
2709 Hillcrest Ave. ANTIOCH, CA 94531
View restaurant
WENCE HOUSE CALIFORNIA CUISINE
4.6 • 1,848
6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurant