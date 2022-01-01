Go
Skipper's Seafood: Niantic

Mom-&-pop counter-serve offering fried seafood meals, plus a patio with picnic tables & water views.

167 Main Street

Popular Items

French Fries$4.49
Steak and Cheese Bomb$8.99
Fresh Meat, American Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onion & Peppers
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Skippers House Special (Fish & Chips) (♥)$16.99
Served with French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce
Kids Chicken Strips$7.99
Cheeseburger$5.29
4 oz Sirloin Meat
East Lyme CT

Sunday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
