Skokie restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES
Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|Tart Cherry Scone
|$3.25
Moist, delicious, and full of dried tart cherries. This scone never feels dry and is loaded with flavor!
|Coffee Cake
|$3.15
Just like Grandma used to make! This moist sour cream crumb cake is filled with a layer of cinnamon brown sugar, and topped with a crunchy streusel topping. A perfect treat anytime!
|Butter Croissant
|$3.30
A traditional all-butter croissant
FRENCH FRIES
Libertad
7931 Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|Asada
|$36.00
skirt steak, chipotle goat cheese, yucca fries, chimichurri
|Veneras
|$35.00
pan-seared scallops, black "forbidden rice", yuzu-habanero-butter sauce, chinese broccoli
|Hummus
|$15.00
chipotle hummus, olive oil, queso fresco, black sesame seeds, chapati tortilla
Forza Meats
3706 Dempster Street, Skokie
|Slagel Farm Ground Pork(Frozen)
|$8.00
Fresh ground heritage pork sold in 1 lb packages
|Slagel Farm Boneless/Skin-ON Chicken Breast
|$4.50
Approximately 1/2 lb
|Baked Brie Wheel with Bacon Jam
|$25.00
Wheel of creamy brie cheese covered in a layer of house-made bacon shallot jam and wrapped in a puff pastry. Heat and serve.
DONUTS
Joe Donut
4999 Old Orchard Center Unit K26, Skokie
|Vanilla Old Fashioned
|$2.19
|White Glazed
|$1.79
|Chocolate Cake
|$1.79
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shallots Bistro
7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie
|Rice Cracker
|$17.00
Crispy Sushi Rice Topped With Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Teriyaki, Spicy Mayo. Please Choose The Fish
|California Maki (GF)
|$7.00
Faux crab, cucumber, avocado
|Crunchy Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
corn flake crusted chicken | lettuce | tomato | topped with creamy coleslaw | ancho sauce
WHITE MEAT ONLY
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Ruby of Siam - Skokie
9420 Skokie Blvd, Skokie
|#20 Potstickers
|$9.99
Dumplings served steamed or pan fried
|#59 Kao Pad
|$10.99
Thai fried rice with eggs & onions
|#100 Kang Panang
|$13.99
Panang curry, bell peppers & kaffir leaves in coconut milk
TBK Grill
7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|Side of Salsa
|$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
|Tacos
|$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Tacos (Mxn Style)
|$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Crunch.
8170 McCormick Blvd, Skokie
|Avo Chicken Ranch Salad
|$19.00
|Brisket Egg Rolls
|$11.00
|Chicken Poppers Basket
|$17.00
Roka Akor | Old Orchard
4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center Suite C43, Skokie
|Dynamite Scallop
|$20.00
Marinated snow crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with flame seared scallop, lime juice, chive, chili aioli.
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna
|$14.00
Crunchy Spicy Tuna
|Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt
|$6.00
Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt