Skokie restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Skokie

Must-try Skokie restaurants

Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe

8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tart Cherry Scone$3.25
Moist, delicious, and full of dried tart cherries. This scone never feels dry and is loaded with flavor!
Coffee Cake$3.15
Just like Grandma used to make! This moist sour cream crumb cake is filled with a layer of cinnamon brown sugar, and topped with a crunchy streusel topping. A perfect treat anytime!
Butter Croissant$3.30
A traditional all-butter croissant
Libertad image

FRENCH FRIES

Libertad

7931 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Avg 4.8 (3364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Asada$36.00
skirt steak, chipotle goat cheese, yucca fries, chimichurri
Veneras$35.00
pan-seared scallops, black "forbidden rice", yuzu-habanero-butter sauce, chinese broccoli
Hummus$15.00
chipotle hummus, olive oil, queso fresco, black sesame seeds, chapati tortilla
Forza Meats image

 

Forza Meats

3706 Dempster Street, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Slagel Farm Ground Pork(Frozen)$8.00
Fresh ground heritage pork sold in 1 lb packages
Slagel Farm Boneless/Skin-ON Chicken Breast$4.50
Approximately 1/2 lb
Baked Brie Wheel with Bacon Jam$25.00
Wheel of creamy brie cheese covered in a layer of house-made bacon shallot jam and wrapped in a puff pastry. Heat and serve.
Joe Donut image

DONUTS

Joe Donut

4999 Old Orchard Center Unit K26, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vanilla Old Fashioned$2.19
White Glazed$1.79
Chocolate Cake$1.79
Shallots Bistro image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shallots Bistro

7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie

Avg 3.5 (104 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rice Cracker$17.00
Crispy Sushi Rice Topped With Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Teriyaki, Spicy Mayo. Please Choose The Fish
California Maki (GF)$7.00
Faux crab, cucumber, avocado
Crunchy Chicken Sandwich$19.00
corn flake crusted chicken | lettuce | tomato | topped with creamy coleslaw | ancho sauce
WHITE MEAT ONLY
Ruby of Siam - Skokie image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Ruby of Siam - Skokie

9420 Skokie Blvd, Skokie

Avg 4.4 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#20 Potstickers$9.99
Dumplings served steamed or pan fried
#59 Kao Pad$10.99
Thai fried rice with eggs & onions
#100 Kang Panang$13.99
Panang curry, bell peppers & kaffir leaves in coconut milk
TBK Grill image

 

TBK Grill

7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Side of Salsa$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
Tacos$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Tacos (Mxn Style)$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Crunch. image

 

Crunch.

8170 McCormick Blvd, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avo Chicken Ranch Salad$19.00
Brisket Egg Rolls$11.00
Chicken Poppers Basket$17.00
Roka Akor | Old Orchard image

 

Roka Akor | Old Orchard

4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center Suite C43, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dynamite Scallop$20.00
Marinated snow crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with flame seared scallop, lime juice, chive, chili aioli.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna$14.00
Crunchy Spicy Tuna
Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt$6.00
Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint image

 

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint

4811 Dempster Street, Skokie

No reviews yet
Takeout
