Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Skokie

Go
Skokie restaurants
Toast

Skokie restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

Libertad

7931 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Avg 4.8 (3364 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
scrambled eggs, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pico de gallo, avocado, creme fraiche
More about Libertad
TBK Grill image

 

TBK Grill

7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$9.25
A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.
King Burrito Plate$9.65
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.
Jr Burrito Plate$8.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.
More about TBK Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Skokie

Pies

Sashimi

Tacos

Nigiri

Steak Sandwiches

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Edamame

Map

More near Skokie to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston