Burritos in Skokie
Skokie restaurants that serve burritos
Libertad
7931 Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pico de gallo, avocado, creme fraiche
TBK Grill
7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.25
A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.
|King Burrito Plate
|$9.65
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.
|Jr Burrito Plate
|$8.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.