Cake in Skokie
Skokie restaurants that serve cake
More about Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
SANDWICHES
Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|Cake Truffles 6-pack
|$6.95
A 6-pack of delicious cake, enrobed in chocolate. Flavors vary.
|Coffee Cake
|$3.50
Just like Grandma used to make! This moist sour cream crumb cake is filled with a layer of cinnamon brown sugar, and topped with a crunchy streusel topping. A perfect treat anytime!
|Breakfast Cake - Chocolate Chip
|$4.25
Flavor: Chocolate Chip
A ricotta-based cake with a light souffle-like texture, topped with fruit. This cake is a great way to start the day.