Cake in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Toast

Skokie restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe

8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Truffles 6-pack$6.95
A 6-pack of delicious cake, enrobed in chocolate. Flavors vary.
Coffee Cake$3.50
Just like Grandma used to make! This moist sour cream crumb cake is filled with a layer of cinnamon brown sugar, and topped with a crunchy streusel topping. A perfect treat anytime!
Breakfast Cake - Chocolate Chip$4.25
Flavor: Chocolate Chip
A ricotta-based cake with a light souffle-like texture, topped with fruit. This cake is a great way to start the day.
More about Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
Chocolate Cake image

DONUTS

Joe Donut

4999 Old Orchard Center Unit K26, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$1.79
More about Joe Donut
Ruby of Siam - Skokie image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Ruby of Siam - Skokie

9420 Skokie Blvd, Skokie

Avg 4.4 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#11c Chive Cake$7.99
Chives made into rice flour cake steamed or fried
More about Ruby of Siam - Skokie

