Chicken noodles in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Skokie restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Dengeos

3301 Main St, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle$4.99
12 oz
More about Dengeos
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shallots Bistro

7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie

Avg 3.5 (104 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
chicken noodles$13.00
More about Shallots Bistro

