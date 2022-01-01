Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Skokie
/
Skokie
/
Chicken Soup
Skokie restaurants that serve chicken soup
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shallots Bistro
7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie
Avg 3.5
(104 reviews)
Chicken, Rice & Vegetable Soup
$12.00
More about Shallots Bistro
Crunch.
8170 McCormick Blvd, Skokie
No reviews yet
Large Soup \\ Chicken
$15.00
Small Soup \\ Chicken
$8.00
More about Crunch.
