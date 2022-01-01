Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Skokie restaurants that serve chicken soup

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shallots Bistro

7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie

Avg 3.5 (104 reviews)
Chicken, Rice & Vegetable Soup$12.00
More about Shallots Bistro
Crunch.

8170 McCormick Blvd, Skokie

No reviews yet
Large Soup \\ Chicken$15.00
Small Soup \\ Chicken$8.00
More about Crunch.

