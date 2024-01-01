Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Skokie
/
Skokie
/
Chips And Salsa
Skokie restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TBK Grill - Skokie
7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$0.00
TBK's Red Salsa Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips
More about TBK Grill - Skokie
Tortazo
4909 Old Orchard Ctr, Skokie
No reviews yet
CHIPS + SALSA
$4.00
tomatillo salsa, chipotle salsa
More about Tortazo
Browse other tasty dishes in Skokie
Chicken Salad
Waffles
Steak Sandwiches
Cheesecake
Tortilla Soup
Quesadillas
Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
More near Skokie to explore
Evanston
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(20 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1969 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(408 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(142 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(834 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston