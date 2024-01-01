Croissants in Skokie
Skokie restaurants that serve croissants
More about Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|St. Patrick's Corned Beef Croissant
|$5.50
Sink your teeth into our tender, house-made corned beef brined for 10 days in a secret blend of spices. We lavishly top it with creamy Havarti cheese, sweet and tangy caramelized beer onions, and a dollop of Dijon mustard nestled on freshly baked rye bread. This isn't just a sandwich; it's a flavor explosion!
We're serving up limited-edition St. Patrick's Day specials on Saturday, March 16th, and Sunday, March 17th. Pre-order yours today and choose your pick-up date and time for guaranteed green goodness!
|Yo-Da-Best Croissant
|$3.95
These croissants are only available for preorder pickup on Thursday, May the Fourth.
We will have a limited number of these special croissants available in our shop for sale Thursday, May 4, first come, first served.
These green croissants are light, flaky, buttery, and delicious. The dough is layered with butter, rolled and folded several times in succession, then rolled into a thin sheet, creating a thousand layers in a laminating technique.
|Strawberry & Pistachio Flat Croissant
|$4.55
This is a new, crunchy take on a classic. Our traditional butter croissant is pressed and baked flat. That perfect crispy bite is finished with a strawberry glaze and toasted pistachios.