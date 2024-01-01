Croissants in Skokie

These croissants are only available for preorder pickup on Thursday, May the Fourth.

We will have a limited number of these special croissants available in our shop for sale Thursday, May 4, first come, first served.

These green croissants are light, flaky, buttery, and delicious. The dough is layered with butter, rolled and folded several times in succession, then rolled into a thin sheet, creating a thousand layers in a laminating technique.

