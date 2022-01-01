Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Skokie restaurants that serve flautas

Libertad

7931 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Avg 4.8 (3364 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$20.00
chicken tinga, watercress, creme fraiche, queso fresco, salsa cruda, pickled onions
More about Libertad
TBK Grill

7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flauta Plate$12.10
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Flauta Plate$13.25
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about TBK Grill

