Lentil soup in
Skokie
/
Skokie
/
Lentil Soup
Skokie restaurants that serve lentil soup
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shallots Bistro
7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie
Avg 3.5
(104 reviews)
Lentil W/ Pastrami Soup
$13.00
More about Shallots Bistro
Crunch.
8170 McCormick Blvd, Skokie
No reviews yet
Small Veggie Lentil Soup
$6.00
Large Veggie Lentil Soup
$11.00
More about Crunch.
