Muffins in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Toast

Skokie restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe

8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Muffin$3.95
This delightfully chocolate-filled muffin is perfect any time of day—a deep chocolate muffin dotted with chocolate chips and white chocolate pieces.
Pistachio Muffin$3.75
This delicious muffin is filled with the flavors of orange, cardamom, and gently roasted pistachios.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin$3.95
Moist, delicious, and filled with pumpkin flavor. All the flavors of Fall packed into one muffin!
More about Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
Consumer pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shallots Bistro

7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie

Avg 3.5 (104 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Muffin a la Mode$18.00
More about Shallots Bistro

