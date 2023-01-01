Muffins in Skokie
Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|Double Chocolate Muffin
|$3.95
This delightfully chocolate-filled muffin is perfect any time of day—a deep chocolate muffin dotted with chocolate chips and white chocolate pieces.
|Pistachio Muffin
|$3.75
This delicious muffin is filled with the flavors of orange, cardamom, and gently roasted pistachios.
|Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
|$3.95
Moist, delicious, and filled with pumpkin flavor. All the flavors of Fall packed into one muffin!