Nachos in Skokie

Fiesta en Tuxpan Mexican Grill - 4949 Oakton Street
4949 Oakton Street, Skokie
|Super Nachos
|$13.99
Served with beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and your choice of meat
TBK Grill - Skokie
7565 N Lincoln Ave, Skokie
|Super Nachos
|$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
PS. If you don't like soggy tortillas chips, we ask you to order your nachos with the chips on the side
|Cheese Nachos
|$5.75
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
|Veggie Super Nachos
|$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.