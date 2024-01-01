Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Skokie restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Dengeos

3301 Main St, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$8.49
grilled onions, american cheese
More about Dengeos
Item pic

 

Epic Burger - Old Orchard

4999 Old Orchard Rd, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PATTY MELT$9.99
Creekstone Farms Black Angus Beef, two slices of melted aged cheddar cheese, grilled onions, giardiniera pepper blend, and Epic sauce served on a buttery brioche bun.
More about Epic Burger - Old Orchard

