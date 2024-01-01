Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Skokie
/
Skokie
/
Patty Melts
Skokie restaurants that serve patty melts
Dengeos
3301 Main St, Skokie
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$8.49
grilled onions, american cheese
More about Dengeos
Epic Burger - Old Orchard
4999 Old Orchard Rd, Skokie
No reviews yet
PATTY MELT
$9.99
Creekstone Farms Black Angus Beef, two slices of melted aged cheddar cheese, grilled onions, giardiniera pepper blend, and Epic sauce served on a buttery brioche bun.
More about Epic Burger - Old Orchard
Browse other tasty dishes in Skokie
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Custard
Chocolate Cake
Caesar Salad
Salmon
Chicken Salad
Carrot Cake
More near Skokie to explore
Evanston
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(20 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1913 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(427 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(811 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(766 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston