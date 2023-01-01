Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Skokie
/
Skokie
/
Pretzels
Skokie restaurants that serve pretzels
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shallots Bistro
7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie
Avg 3.5
(104 reviews)
Stuffed Baby Pretzels
$22.00
More about Shallots Bistro
Crunch.
8170 McCormick Blvd, Skokie
No reviews yet
1 Pretzel Dog
$1.50
Pretzel Challah
$8.00
Pretzel Challah Rolls
$8.00
More about Crunch.
Browse other tasty dishes in Skokie
Hummus
Steak Sandwiches
Short Ribs
Flautas
Teriyaki Chicken
Maki
Pies
Fried Rice
More near Skokie to explore
Evanston
Avg 4.2
(46 restaurants)
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1555 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(656 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(600 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston