Salmon in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Skokie restaurants that serve salmon

Shallots Bistro image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shallots Bistro

7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie

Avg 3.5 (104 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon & Crab Meat Poke$22.00
Salmon Poke$22.00
Spicy Salmon (GF)$9.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo
More about Shallots Bistro
Crunch. image

 

Crunch.

8170 McCormick Blvd, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Wrap$16.00
More about Crunch.
Item pic

 

Roka Akor | Old Orchard

4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center Suite C43, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki, Pickled Cucumber$32.00
Salmon Teriyaki, Pickled Cucumber
Salmon Avocado$13.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, yuzu aioli.
Billecart-Salmon Demi-Sec, Champagne, France NV$65.00
Sweetness & Sensuality. A Champagne with a touch of sweetness in the fruit and beautiful white flower in the aromatics. Perfect pairing with sushi and robata grilled seafood. 90% Wine Magazine.
More about Roka Akor | Old Orchard

